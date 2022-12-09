CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The board has released the date sheet of the practical exams or the internal or the project assessment exams for the 10th and 12th. While releasing the date, the board also issued guidelines for practical exams for students, schools and regional offices
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 exams today i.e. 9 December.
Once it is announced, the time table for the Class 10, 12 exam will be available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
However, on 8 December, the board has released the date sheet of the practical exams. The practical exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to start from 1 January 2023. While releasing the date, the board also issued guidelines for students, schools and regional offices.
As per the official release, the board has instructed that the students should appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no further chance will be provided to candidates.
In its guidelines, it instructed students/parents to ensure that their subjects of study are reflected correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools.
It has also instructed the schools to ensure that the syllabus for the practical exams is completed well in time. It further asked schools to ensure necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of the internal examiners have been done well in time.
Speaking of exam dates, as per reports, CBSE final exams for Class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023. For the students studying in CBSE schools, the board has also published sample question papers for various subjects on its official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the administering body conducting the ICSE Class 10th Board Exams, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has announced the ICSE Class 10 Date sheet Timetable for the 2023 Board Exams.
According to the timetable, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 will start in the month of February, starting from February 27 with English Language - English Paper 1 and will end with Biology - Science Paper 3 on March 29, 2023. Along with that, the CISCE has also announced that the Exam Result of ISC & ICSE Boards 2023 will be released in the month of May 2023.
