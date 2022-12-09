CBSE Exams 2023 date sheet will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education soon. Once released, the Class 10, and 12 date sheet can be checked on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time.

Here is how to check the date sheet:

CBSE releases the date sheet on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

Class 10 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 10th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.

Class 12 students can check the same on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for 12th standard to know subject-wise exam dates.

Meanwhile, the Board has annouced the CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams. The CBSE practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. As per the official notice released, schools have been directed to start the internal and practical exams on January 01, 2023.

The examination for Class 10, 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards.

With Board Exams 2023 approaching, all boards across the country have started their preparations. Many of them have already released datasheet and admit cards and other required documents linked to exams, while few are still left.

The boards that have already announced their exam dates are CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam. Meanwhile, UPMSP, BSEB, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and some other boards have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 exams. The students have been advised to keep an eye on n the website of the boards for datesheets.

Most of the board exams will begin in March 2023 and will conclude in April 2023.