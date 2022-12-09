CBSE date sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 time table soon likely. Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 06:53 PM IST
- The students have been advised to keep an eye on n the website of the boards for datesheets.
CBSE Exams 2023 date sheet will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education soon. Once released, the Class 10, and 12 date sheet can be checked on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in. The admit card will be released in due course of time.