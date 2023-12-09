CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Date, timing, and other details for class 10, 12 exams

Students studying in Class 10 and Class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will appear in final board exams in February-April next year. The central education board will release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 board exams anytime on Saturday.

The date sheets or time tables of final exams will be released on the official website of the CBSE, ie cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Dates of practical exams have already been announced on the website.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC 2024 exams: CISCE date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams out on cisce.org

The CBSE board, while announcing the 2023 board results had announced that the 2024 board exams will begin on February 15. These exams will be conducted within 55 days of their commencement, ie by April 10, 2024.

Also Read: Over 400 Indian students died abroad in 5 years; Canada, UK top chart | Check country-wise list here

Generally, CBSE releases the date sheets or time tables of these classes around one to one-and-a-half months before the exams. In 2023, class 10 exams ended on March 21, while those of Class 12, were held till April 5. Exam timings were between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Also Read: UGC NET December 2023: NTA makes Admit Card for applicants live. Know where to download, other details

CBSE class 10,12 date sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Another official website to check the date sheet: is cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the latest@CBSE section

Step 3: Check for updates on Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets

Step 4: Click on the update

Step 5: Download the pdf

CBSE class 10, 12 board exam: Date and timings

While announcing the results of class 12 and class 10 this year, the CBSE announced that the board exams for the next classes will begin on February 15, 2024. However, a detailed schedule is yet to be released by the board.

Generally, the CBSE board exams are usually conducted in single shifts, beginning at 10:30 am and ending at 1:30 pm.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.