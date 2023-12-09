CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Date, timing, and other details for class 10, 12 exams
CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce date sheet of class 10 and 12th board exams on Saturday
Students studying in Class 10 and Class 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will appear in final board exams in February-April next year. The central education board will release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 board exams anytime on Saturday.
