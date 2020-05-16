The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today at 5pm. Union human resource development minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted to inform the students about the same.

“Attention students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examination for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details," he tweeted.

Earlier on May 10, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE will conduct the pending class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to 15.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal had earlier informed that 3000 CBSE affiliated schools have been identified as assessment centers across India and special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.

India is looking to restart its new academic year in August-September after months of education disruptions due to Covid-19.

