New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 today. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced about the same on Saturday.

The CBSE was scheduled to announce the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12 at 5 pm on Saturday. However, the announcement was postponed as the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects.

"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheet of board exams. Due to this, the datesheet of class 10th and 12th examination to be released today at 5 pm will be announced by Monday (18-05-2020)," Pokhriyal had tweeted in Hindi.

सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेटशीट को अंतिम रूप देने से पहले कुछ अतिरिक्त तकनीकी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रख रहा है, इस वजह से आज 5 बजे होने वाली कक्षा 10 वीं और 12 वीं परीक्षा की डेटशीट की घोषणा अब सोमवार (18-05-2020) तक होगी।@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @SanjayDhotreMP — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Pokhriyal had already announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 31.

The board was not able to conduct class 10 and 12 exams on eight examination days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated