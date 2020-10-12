CBSE declares class 10 compartment exams: How to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 10 compartment examination on today on cbse.nic.in.

The education board said that over 56% of the registered candidates passed the exam.

According to officials, a total of 1.57 candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 candidates appeared for the exam.

"A total of 82,903 candidates have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 per cent," a senior board official said.

The board had last week announced results for class 12 compartment exam with 59.43% of the candidates clearing the examination.

How to check CBSE class 10 compartment exam results:

1. Go to the official website at cbse.nic.in

2. Go to the result website and insert your credentials like roll number, school number, admit card ID etc to log in

3. Your CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on screen

4. Download and take a print out of the marksheet for future reference

Alternatively, you can also check your CBSE score on government-aided DigiLocker.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.

