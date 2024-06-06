CBSE detected significant variations between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among over 50% students using AI tools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said that significant variation between theory and practical marks were observed in certain subjects among 50 per cent or more students. It added that these variations was detected through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

As per the official notice by the board, approximately 500 schools affiliated with CBSE observed these variations, based on past years' result statistics. which highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools.

With this, the Board has also issued an advisory to such schools in order to review their internal assessment procedures.

"This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures," CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta as reported by PTI.

The goal is to establish a stronger, clearer, and more dependable system to ensure that the evaluation process is authentic and contributes significantly to the student's educational experience.

"This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions," he further said.

Meanwhile, this year, the results for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 were declared on May 13. 87.98 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams 2024. The pass rate rose by 0.65% compared to last year. Girls surpassed boys by a margin of over 6.40%, with over 91% of girls passing the exam, while the pass rate for boys was 85.12%.

In Class 10, a total of 2238827 candidates appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams of which 2095467 passed. The pass percentage stood at 93.60%. Currently, the board has has opened the List of Candidate (LOC) registration window for schools to apply for Compartment Exam 2024 at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/. According to the CBSE notification, Schools must submit the LOC information on the Pariksha Sangam portal by June 15, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

