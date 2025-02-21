Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  CBSE double boards: Class 10 exams to be held in February, May, says report | How it helps students

CBSE double boards: Class 10 exams to be held in February, May, says report | How it helps students

Livemint

CBSE plans to hold two Class X Board exams each year in February and May, starting in 2026. Students can choose their preferred schedule and subjects. 

The Board has made comprehensive arrangements for “smooth and fair conduct” of the examinations, CBSE said. (HT PHOTO)

The CBSE is planning to conduct two Class X Board exams annually, likely in February and May, giving students the flexibility to choose their preferred schedule, as reported by the Times of India.

Also Read: CBSE says rumours of board exam paper leak ‘baseless and intended to create panic’

As reported by the Times of India, the board is finalising this plan to be implemented starting in 2026.

The draft will be made available for public feedback on Monday. The proposal also includes giving candidates the option to appear for both exams and select the subjects they wish to take, the TOI report said.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

The first exam will be held in February, followed by the second in May, ensuring that the entire process is completed by June to align with undergraduate admission timelines, said the report.

However, TOI reported citing officials that exams are unlikely to start before February to allow for syllabus completion and to minimize disruptions caused by winter, fog, and the implementation of GRAP at various locations.

(This is a developing news)

