The CBSE is planning to conduct two Class X Board exams annually, likely in February and May, giving students the flexibility to choose their preferred schedule, as reported by the Times of India.

As reported by the Times of India, the board is finalising this plan to be implemented starting in 2026.

The draft will be made available for public feedback on Monday. The proposal also includes giving candidates the option to appear for both exams and select the subjects they wish to take, the TOI report said.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

The first exam will be held in February, followed by the second in May, ensuring that the entire process is completed by June to align with undergraduate admission timelines, said the report.

However, TOI reported citing officials that exams are unlikely to start before February to allow for syllabus completion and to minimize disruptions caused by winter, fog, and the implementation of GRAP at various locations.