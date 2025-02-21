Hello User
Business News/ Education / News/  CBSE double boards for Class 10: When will it be implemented? Know potential dates, other details

CBSE double boards for Class 10: When will it be implemented? Know potential dates, other details

Livemint

CBSE plans to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026-27. This system allows students to choose their exam timing, reducing academic pressure and enabling them to retain their best scores. Implementation details are still pending.

When will CBSE implement double boards? Know date and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct board exams for Class 10th students twice a year. According to a report by the Times of India, CBSE may implement the plan for Class 10 students starting 2026-27.

CBSE double board will help students appear for examinations based on their choice and help reduce the burden of academic performance. When will CBSE implement a double board exam system for Class 10 students? How will it help them? Know here.

What is CBSE double board system for Class 10th students?

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the education ministry in 2023, CBSE is working out to conduct board exams twice a year so that students can get the time to prepare and perform well. Students can appear in both the board exams and opt to retain their best score out of the two, reported PTI earlier. According to a Times of India report, the draft for a double board system for Class 10 will be available for public access from February 24.

When will CBSE implement double board system for Class 10?

CBSE double board system for Class 10 will be implemented in the year 2026-27 in a flexible format. As per the report, the first batch of CBSE Class 10 students will appear for double board exams in 2028. However, the official confirmation about the date of implementation of CBSE double board system for Class 10 is awaited.

CBSE double board system for Class 10: In which months boards will be held?

After implementations Class 10 students will have the options to appear for their board exams in February and May. Board exams will be held twice in a year. According to TOI report, students can appear for either one of the examinations or for both of them. The entire board exam process will be completed by June so that the academic year aligns with undergraduate admission timelines.

