The CBSE today in a circular issued has clarified that the passage in Class 10 English paper which raked a controversy has been dropped and full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned.

CBSE dropped a comprehension passage and the accompanying questions from the Class-10 English exam following an outrage over the board allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions".

A comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting "gender stereotyping" and supporting "regressive notions" prompting the board to refer the matter to subject experts on Sunday.

In the Class-10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences such as emancipation of women destroyed the parents' authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

“A passage in one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on 11 December 2021, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers. In this backdrop and on the basis of feedback received. from stakeholders, the matter was referred to a committee of subject experts. As per their recommendation, it has been decided to drop the passage No.1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper Series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned," according to the circular issued by the CBSE.

“To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students for passage No 1 for all Sets of the question paper Class X English language and Literature," the circular further added.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a statement saying," The passage in one set of the English paper of CBSE class 10 first term examination held yesterday has received mixed reactions from a few parents and students stating that 'it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping'".

"The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre set procedures of the board. As regards the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students," the board said.

Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting "misogynistic" and "regressive opinions" and hashtag "CBSE insults women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

