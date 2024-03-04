CBSE exam 2024: Class 12 Physics paper was tough, lengthy than past years
While coming out of the exam centre, several students said that the Physics question paper of the CBSE exam 2024 was quite tough and lengthy, and the MCQs and case study questions were difficult. The numerical problems were especially tricky
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday conducted its Class 12th Physics board exam 2024. The three-hour question paper started at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. The Physics theory paper was worth 70 marks in total.
