CBSE exam 2024: Class 12 Physics paper was tough, lengthy than past years

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday conducted its Class 12th Physics board exam 2024. The three-hour question paper started at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm. The Physics theory paper was worth 70 marks in total.

While coming out of the exam centre, several students said that the “Physics paper was quite tough and lengthy, and the MCQs and case study questions were difficult. The numerical problems were especially tricky."

The Physics paper was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty. There were some difficult questions. A few of them said scoring passing marks would be easy, but attaining higher marks would be difficult. Overall it was a good paper, Hindustan Times quoted Sanjeev Kumar, PGT Physics at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad as saying.

“It was a very difficult paper. The level was more difficult than the sample papers, practice papers, and the past years' questions. I practised a lot of questions but the ones I was expecting weren’t asked," Ayush from the same school was reported as saying.

Ayush said he found Sections B and C to be the toughest.

Yukta from Bal Bharti School told India Today that, “Compared to the sample paper, it was easier."

“The paper was lengthy. There was no time to revise the paper," Divyanshi from Bal Bharti Public School said.

"It was slightly more difficult than the sample paper. The derivations were tough," she told India Today, noting that the MCQs and Section C were the toughest in the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper.

Stating the Physics question paper to be tough, another student from Bal Bharti said questions such as resistance, and coefficient that were not asked in the past 10 years were asked this time adding that the paper was tougher than the sample paper and practice papers.

She further added that the 5-mark questions were of moderate difficulty with easy alternatives.

Adhiraj, a student at Vivek High School in Sector 38 said that the paper was challenging as compared to the level of the NCERT books and sample papers. He said that it was more numerical-based and was close to the level of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam.

Expert opinion Kuldeep Singh, Physics teacher at the GMSSS Sector 16 told Hindustan Times that the Physics paper was tougher than the previous years. It was above average. He said that since the numerical portion was more, he anticipates that it would be a low-scoring paper for students.

The CBSE will release the answer key of the Class 12 Physics paper online through the official website of the board, till then they can use the unofficial answer key released by various coaching institutes to check their score

CBSE 12 Physics Paper: Main sections Section A contained 16 questions, 12 MCQ and four Assertion Reasoning based of 1 mark each.

Section B contained five questions of two marks each.

Section C contained seven questions of three marks each.

Section D contained two case study-based questions of four marks each.

Section E contained three long answer questions of five marks each.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. The exams started on February 15. Class 12 final exams will conclude on April 2.

