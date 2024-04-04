CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25. Details here
CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25, to focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it has changed the examination format for Class 11 and 12 from academic year 2024-25. Under the new format, the CBSE exams will focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message