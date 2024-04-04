CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25. Details here

CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25, to focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it has changed the examination format for Class 11 and 12 from academic year 2024-25. Under the new format, the CBSE exams will focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is no change in the exam format for Classes 9 and 10.

The move is expected to herald a paradigm shift in the way students approach their studies, moving away from rote memorization towards a more holistic understanding of concepts. It is envisioned to empower students to think creatively, innovate, and develop a deeper appreciation for the subjects they study. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the change in the examination format of Class 11 and 12, CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel said, "The board in accordance with National Education Policy, 2020 has taken multiple steps towards implementation of Competency-Based Education in schools, ranging from aligning assessment to competencies, development of exemplar resources for teachers and students as well as continuous capacity building of the teachers etc."

Percentage of competency-focused questions increased While the percentage of competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type has been increased from 40 to 50%, the percentage of constructed response questions including short and long answers has been reduced from 40 to 30%.

"The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorization and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century," Emanuel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emanuel said the board is continuing with aligning of the assessments and evaluation practices with NEP- 2020 for the academic session 2024-2025.

"Consequently, in the forthcoming session, the percentage of Competency Based Questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations included in the question papers of the board has been altered," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!