Amid a chorus for cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and top officials at noon, news agencies reported.

India recorded 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections in the highest single-day rise so far, and 1,027 deaths.

"PM to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams," said Govt of India Sources.

Class 10 and 12 exams are set to begin from May 4. A call on the examination may be taken in the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister, the sources said

The demand cancellation of upcoming board exams for class 10 and 12 grew louder on Tuesday in wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has not taken any decision yet in this regard.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

"Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of corona. Children's lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams," he said at a press conference.

Last week, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the exams

