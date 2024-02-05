 CBSE exams 2024: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 to be out soon on cbse.gov.in. Here's how to check and other details | Mint
CBSE exams 2024: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 to be out soon on cbse.gov.in. Here's how to check and other details

 Livemint

CBSE exams 2024: CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on 15. CBSE earlier also released the revised datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams. Some changes have been made to the exam dates of a few subjects.

CBSE exams 2024: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 to be out soonPremium
CBSE exams 2024: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 to be out soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Class 10, 12 exams soon. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download it from the CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.gov.in. Last year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was released on 8 February.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 15 and to conclude on March 13. The Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will conclude on April 2. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts. The board exam will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm on all days.

Also Read: CBSE new rules propose 3 languages, 7 other subjects in Class 10; 6 papers in Class 12: Report

Here's how to download CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card:

Visit CBSE official website: cbse.gov.in

Login on the school login page

Enter the User ID, security pin and other required details

Click on Submit

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more related details and updates, candidates must check the official website of CBSE.

Also Read: No ST, SC, OBC reserved vacancies can be de-reserved: Govt clarifies on UGC draft guidelines after backlash

The Admit Cards will contain details like Roll no, Date of Birth (only for class X), Name of Examination, Canidate's Name, Mother's Name, Father's/Guardian's Name, Name of examination centre, Category of PwD, Admit Card ID, Subjects in which appearing with date of examination.

Also Read: CBSE to scrap division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams. Check details here

On 4 January, the board had released the revised CBSE Board Exam 2024 datesheet. Some changes were made in the new schedule to the exam dates of a few subjects of Class 10. The Class 10 Tibetan exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 4 and has been preponed to February 23. The class 10 Retail exam was earlier scheduled to take place on February 16 has been postponed to February 28.

The Board also made some changes to the class 12 exam schedule. The CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 11 has been postponed to March 21. CBSE board made these changes given the JEE Main and other competitive examinations.

 

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 01:03 PM IST
