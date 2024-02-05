CBSE exams 2024: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 to be out soon on cbse.gov.in. Here's how to check and other details
CBSE exams 2024: CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on 15. CBSE earlier also released the revised datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams. Some changes have been made to the exam dates of a few subjects.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for Class 10, 12 exams soon. Once the admit card is released, students can check and download it from the CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.gov.in. Last year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was released on 8 February.