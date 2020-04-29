Central Board of Secondary Education will take examination of 29 pending subjects for the students of class 10th and class 12th, the board informed in a statement issued on Wednesday. CBSE has added that it stands by its 1 April circular.

CBSE has reiterated the board decision that board will take examinations of all 12 subjects pending for the 12th standard students.

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020





As it stands, no fresh exams will be conducted for 10th board students, except in North East Delhi, where tests were postponed due to the widespread violence. The 10th standard students, except students from North East Delhi, will promoted basis the average internal test numbers.

CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi has said that the whole process of exams conducting and papers evaluation will roughly take over two and a half months. He further said that everything depends on the how the coronavirus lockdown pans out.

Secretary Tripathi also assured that board will give all students ample time to prepare for the remaining subjects. The dates will be communicated to all stakeholders 10 days prior to the exam date.

The development comes a day after Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appealed to the education minister of all the states to start the paper evaluation process of the various state board exams as it has been pending for a long time.

He also asked the ministers to help CBSE carry out the paper evaluation process of students in the respective states.

