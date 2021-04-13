CBSE exams: Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Centre to cancel examinations

In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams from should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams from should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations, news agency ANI reported.

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," said Delhi CM.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted: "In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

"On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India's youth?" he asked

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.