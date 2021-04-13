Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >CBSE exams: Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Centre to cancel examinations

CBSE exams: Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Centre to cancel examinations

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Staff Writer

In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams from should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams from should be reconsidered in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. In view of the alarming situation in the national capital, the Delhi CM has requested the government to cancel the examinations, news agency ANI reported.

The CM added that exam centres can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The CM added that exam centres can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," said Delhi CM.

Also Read | Why Bangladesh is flying high at 50

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted: "In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

"On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India's youth?" he asked

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students for cancelling the CBSE exams.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.