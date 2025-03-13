The CBSE Board announced on Thursday, that Class 12 students unable to appear for Hindi board exam on March 15 on account of Holi, will get another opportunity.

Although Holi would be celebrated on Friday, March 14, in certain regions, the celebrations might spill over to the next day. As a result, CBSE has decided to offer an opportunity to students to appear for the Hindi exam at a later date, ensuring no student is disadvantaged due to the festivities.

“Accordingly, in view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while the Examination would be held on 15.03.2025, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day, i.e., 15.03.2025," reads CBSE's latest notice.

CBSE Hindi exam dates The Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) exams for Class 12, for the CBSE Board are scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 15. However, due to the Holi celebrations which might continue till Saturday, the CBSE board has announced that it would provide students with another opportunity.

"…such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the Board, whereby a special examination is conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events," added CBSE's notice.

CBSE Board Exams The CBSE board exams for class 12 will continue till April 2 and the class 10 exams till March 18.