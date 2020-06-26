Results of Class X and Class XII students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)- and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-affiliated schools will be declared by 15 July on the basis of a special marking system, the two boards told the Supreme Court.

However, Class XII students, who are not satisfied with their results, may appear for the remaining exams to improve their scores as and when they are scheduled. For Class X, no further examination will be conducted and the results on the basis of the special assessment scheme will be treated as final.

The CBSE on Friday filed an amended notification before the Supreme Court, giving details of how the assessment will be done for the remaining exams, which were put on hold in March following the covid-19 outbreak, and were rescheduled for 1-15 July. The apex court bench expressed its satisfaction with the amended notification. The results will be declared by 15 July, so that students can apply and seek admission in higher education institutions in India and abroad. “If the exams are conducted, let the students take a call," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBSE, told the court. The court also said that CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams for Class XII.

As per the special scheme, the results will be declared on the basis of students’ performance in their previous exams, besides internal and practical project assessments during the academic year.

ICSE counsel Jaideep Gupta said: “I have gone through the CBSE affidavit. Our affidavit is more or less the same. But our averaging formula (for marks assessment) is not the same, and will be put on the ICSE website within one week."

He added that the ICSE may allow students of both Class X and XII to sit for the remaining exams, if conducted, when the situation is conducive.

