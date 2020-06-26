CBSE, ICSE results to be declared by 15 July

The CBSE on Friday filed an amended notification before the Supreme Court, giving details of how the assessment will be done for the remaining exams, which were put on hold in March following the covid-19 outbreak, and were rescheduled for 1-15 July. The apex court bench expressed its satisfaction with the amended notification. The results will be declared by 15 July, so that students can apply and seek admission in higher education institutions in India and abroad. “If the exams are conducted, let the students take a call," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBSE, told the court. The court also said that CBSE may even decide not to hold the optional exams for Class XII.