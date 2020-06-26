The Supreme Court today accepted the revised assessment scheme notification submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In its order the apex court said, "After perusing the draft notification we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, Class 10 and 12 exams of CBSE scheduled for July 1-15 will be governed by this order".

SC says, after perusing the draft notification we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, class 10 & 12 exams of CBSE scheduled for July 1-15 will be governed by this order. CBSE & ICSE also assured the Court that results of the exams will be declared by July 15,the Court says — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The board will prepare result for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The board exam results will be announced by 15 July. Both CBSE and ICSE told the apex court that the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams can be declared by mid of July.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Similar relief was sought by the ICSE Board also.

According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the exams which were pending due to the Covid-19 situation have been cancelled.

"Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said.

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.

Academicians and parent bodies on Thursday welcomed the CBSE's decision to cancel pending board exams in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, but said it may affect the performance of students, many of whom do not take pre-boards seriously.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated