CBSE released the datesheet for class 10 and 12 improvement and compartment exams and for the private students on Monday. The exams are scheduled to begin on 25 August.

The CBSE notification that was issued on Tuesday reads, In continuation of the policies for tabulation for classes 10 and 12 and circular dated on 2 August, Optional and Compartment Examinations for the candidates for classes Xth and XIIth have been scheduled from 25th August.

As per the notification, the eligibility criteria include:

(A) Candidates who have been declared passed but they are not satisfied with the assessment.

(B) The students who are not able to meet qualifying criteria in one/two subjects and placed in compartment category.

(C) Candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of tabulation policy

(D) Candidates who have appeared as regular candidate in 6 subjects and declared passed but could not clear one subject from the 5 main subjects.

The notification further mention that in the category (A) marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final. In rest of the categories, eligibility criteria as per the policy of the board will be considered.

The notification also says, schools shall have to submit LOC in respect of all candidates who were regular students of session 2020-21 and wish to appear for the exam due to any reasons mentioned.

Regular students can submit their candidature through their respective schools. There is no provision of applying to the Boards directly, it reads.

Schools will be informed about date of downloading admit card in due course. In case of any discrepancy in admit card, schools should contact concerned regional office of the board, it also said.

Centres will be fixed keeping in view the COVID protocols and student will also have to follow them strictly.









