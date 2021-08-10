CBSE improvement exam from 25 August: How students can submit candidature

(A) Candidates who have been declared passed but they are not satisfied with the assessment.

(B) The students who are not able to meet qualifying criteria in one/two subjects and placed in compartment category.

(C) Candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of tabulation policy

(D) Candidates who have appeared as regular candidate in 6 subjects and declared passed but could not clear one subject from the 5 main subjects.

The notification further mention that in the category (A) marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final. In rest of the categories, eligibility criteria as per the policy of the board will be considered.