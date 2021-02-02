The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the examination schedule for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams, which are slated to begin from 4 May and go on till 11 June. The examination date sheet can be downloaded from CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class X CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL-Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20X.pdf

Click here to see the date sheets of the Class XII CBSE Board Examinations:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//FINAL%20Date%20Sheet%2002.02.2021%20-%20XII.pdf

"CBSE has released the Date Sheet for both Class-X and XII for Boards examinations-2021. Date Sheet has been released nearly 3 months before so that students can make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during pandemic," the education board said in a statement.

Here are the guidelines issued by CBSE for Class 10, 12 board exams:

-The board examinations, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for class 10 students and 11 June for class 12 students.

-Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

-Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said.

-The first shift will take place between 10.30 AM and 01.30 PM and the second shift will from 2:30 PM and go on till 5:30 PM.

-The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are other important points for CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations:

1. Duration of time for each paper has been indicated M the Date-Sheet.

2.However, duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM-10.15 AM.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5. Particulars shall be checked a. signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM. 7. From 10.15 AM-10.30 AM (15 minutes)

7.Candidates shall read the question paper.

8. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9. At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

11.For updates, please visit www.cbsenic.in

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2021: How to Download

1) Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

2) Now, click on the new website

3) When the date sheet will be released, you will find the same under latest updates section

4) Click on the links- 'CBSE Class 10 date sheet' and 'CBSE Class 12 date sheet'

5) Check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 appearing on the screen.

6) You can download the PDF CBSE date sheet

In a press briefing today, Education minister, Ramesh Pokhriayal 'Nishank', also released the board exam schedule on his Twitter account.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via