CBSE Pariksha Sangam: The Pariksha Sangam portal will streamline all the activities related to CBSE Board Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th.
Pariksha Sangam is a one-stop portal for all CBSE board exam activities
The CBSE Board on Sunday launched a portal called 'Pariksha Sangam' to streamline board examination results, sample papers, and other details in one single window. According to cbsedigitaleducation.com, the newly launched Pariksha Sangam portal "will integrate various examination-related processes to be conducted by the school’s regional offices and the Headquarters of the CBSE Board".
The Pariksha Sangam has been divided into three main sections: Schools (Ganga), Regional offices (Yamuna), and Head office (Saraswati).
Pariksha Sangam Portal Details:
The Pariksha Sangam portal will streamline all the activities related to CBSE Board Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th. For instance CBSE circular, Latest CBSE news, reference material, sample paper, model paper, Question Bank, school results, and much more.
"Pariksha Sangam Portal, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) will integrate all its other portals like e-message, IPS payment system, OASIS, board circulars, etc," CBSE board said in a circular.
Pariksha Sangam Schools (Ganga) section:
Under this section, students and all other stakeholders will be able to access exam reference material, information about pre-exam and exam activities, school DigiLocker and post-exam activities, communication, and an integrated payment system (IPS).
In this section, CBSE aspirants will find information about RO Dashboards for Command, Control, E-Sandesh, Integrated Payment Monitoring for Term 1 and Data Management, Historical Information Repository of Schools, etc.
Pariksha Sangam Head office (Saraswati) section:
Under this section, students will find information regarding Exam Reference Material, Pre-Exam Dates/MIS, Exam Conduct MIS, Post Exam Data, Centralized LOC Correction, CMTM, and many more.
CBSE students are waiting for Class 10th and Class 12 Term 2 board results in 2022 eagerly. The CBSE conducted the CBSE Term-2 board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from 26 April 2022.
This year, the CBSE introduced a two-term formula for class 10 and 12 board exams, dividing the academic year into two terms, each covering 50% of the syllabus. The new method was introduced to address the challenges of a possible Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE 10th 12th Term 1 results have already been announced. The CBSE board will now declare the final result based on the average of term 1 and term 2.