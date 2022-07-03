This year, the CBSE introduced a two-term formula for class 10 and 12 board exams, dividing the academic year into two terms, each covering 50% of the syllabus. The new method was introduced to address the challenges of a possible Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE 10th 12th Term 1 results have already been announced. The CBSE board will now declare the final result based on the average of term 1 and term 2.