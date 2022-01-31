CBSE likely to announce Term 1 Class 10, 12 results soon at cbse.results.nic.in

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The CBSE board is expected to announce the Term 1 Class 10 and Class 12 board results anytime soon. So far no official confirmation has come but it is likely that the results will be announced by January-end or the first week of February. Candidates are advised to check results on the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org.

The CBSE Board has already said that it won't announce Term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after the Term 2 exams. The format of the CBSE Term 1 board exam was multiple-choice questions and the Term 2 papers will be based on subjective format.

Here's how CBSE students of Class and Class 12 can check their Term 1 exam results:

DigiLocker

The CBSE Term 1's results will be available on the DigiLocker app and website-- digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLockers.

UMANG App

Students can also check results on UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). The app can be downloaded from Google PlayStore as well as App Store (iOS). The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely will conduct term 2 board examinations for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 in March-April, 2022. Candidates can check sample question papers, syllabus, and question banks of Term 2 for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects at cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE Term 2 exams will be on 50% of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions– case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer types question. Each exam will be of 2-hour.