CBSE likely to have two board exams for Class 12 from…., says report

  • The Centre is planning to introduce a second board exam for CBSE Class 12 students as per NCFSE recommendations.

Updated17 Jul 2024, 01:10 PM IST
CBSE likely to have two board exams for Class 12 (File image)

Based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) recommendation to conduct board exams twice a year, the Centre is now looking to perform a second board exam for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students, The Indian Express reported. As per the report, the second board exam for CBSE Class 12 will likely be held from 2026. On this, the report added that the Education Ministry has aked CBSE to develop a proposal for conducting two board exams annually.

The report added that the government is still deliberating the specifics of the proposed two-board exam system for Class 12 students, however, a source told The Indian Express that there is one possibility being considered is to offer a second set of exams in June.

Speaking of the new system, It added that this new system would differ from the current setup, wherein the students who are now only able to take "supplementary exams" to improve their performance in one subject, however, with the new system, they would rather get an opportunity to retake their exams in any or all subjects of their choice in June.

The source also told the daily in the first year, CBSE might allow students to take the second exam for "difficult" subjects.

Along with this, other factors that the government is considering is enough time to conduct the second board exams and to accommodate the schedule of other entrance exams that students might take. In addition to this, the evaluation load on teachers, along with schools located in snowbound areas are also some factors that are being taken into account, the source said as reported by The Indian Express.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August 2023, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score.

Recently in February this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that Class 10 and 12 students will get an option of appearing for board examinations twice a year from the academic session 2025-26. The minister said the move was made to reduce academic stress.

