NEW DELHI: The central board of secondary education ( CBSE ) may allow class 10 and 12 students to take their board exams from home in 2021-22 if the covid-19 situation deteriorates in the coming months.

CBSE has indicated that cancellation of exams is not a solution, going forward and instead of cancelling, home-based online or offline exams will be put in place if the country faces a third wave of pandemic in the ongoing academic session.

“In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021… the Term I MCQ (multiple choice questions) based examination would be done by students online or offline from home," the CBSE has written to its affiliated schools. The Board may also allow Term-2 exams from home during the session.

The CBSE has already said it wishes to conduct the class 10 and class 12 assessments via two terms in 2021-22 instead of just one year-end final exam, prevalent currently.

The central board has said that if the situation allows it will conduct both the term-1 and -2 exams at schools where a student is pursuing education or at independent centres. But if the exams become home-based, then factors like internal assessment and practical scores will play an important role in deciding final results.

“Results would be computed on the basis of the Internal Assessment/Practical/Project Work and Theory marks of Term-I and II exams taken by the candidate from home in Class X / XII subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment," the CBSE has informed its schools.

This implies exams will happen either at the school centre or at home in 2021-22 in any situation. And schools will be ready from the beginning of the CBSE assessment year to deal with any eventuality.

Due to the pandemic, the CBSE has cancelled the class 10 and class 12 board exams for the 2020-21 session and most of the state school boards followed the path. CBSE has already announced that the 2020-21 academic year assessment of board exams will be announced based on a 30:30:40 formula taking into account the average performance of the past three years.

