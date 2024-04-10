CBSE to launch pilot for national credit framework for classes 6, 9 and 11. Details here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to launch a pilot of the National Credit Framework for classes 6, 9 and 11 from Academic Year 2024-25 and has invited its affiliate schools to participate in the same, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday citing officials.