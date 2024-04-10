The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to launch a pilot of the National Credit Framework for classes 6, 9 and 11 from Academic Year 2024-25 and has invited its affiliate schools to participate in the same, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday citing officials.

It is important to note that in 2023, the union government launched the National Credit Framework (NCrF), jointly developed by UGC, NCERT, CBSE, AICTE and the Ministry of Education among others—as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. The move aims for seamless integration of school, higher and vocational education, and allows students to accumulate their credits from the pre-primary to the PhD level.

To implement the NCrF framework the CBSE has also come out with its draft guidelines.

"The CBSE developed and circulated draft NCrF implementation guidelines, discussed them in multiple workshops, and received approval from the Union Ministry of Education. To further test, refine and assess their effectiveness in real-world contexts, a pilot implementation of these guidelines has been planned in schools affiliated to CBSE in classes 6, 9 and 11, with effect from session 2024-2025," the agency quoted a letter sent to school principals by the CBSE.

"Principals of interested schools for this pilot programme are requested to share their contact details through the link (https://forms.gle/5AB2iuxa1k62r2E3A)," the letter read.

Students can earn credits from classroom teaching learning, laboratory work, projects, sports, performing arts, NCC, social work, vocational education and experiential learning, including relevant experience and professional levels acquired, among others.

“The students may take additional courses/ programs/subjects/projects beyond 40 credits to get additional credits for the same," the latter added.

"This would close the gap in achievement of learning outcomes by shifting the classroom education to competency and learning outcome-based education and learning. The assessment is thus mandatory for earning credits for all types of learning," the CBSE said.

The CBSE guidelines further said the credits earned will be deposited in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) of a student which will be linked with the APAAR ID and DigiLocker of the student.

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy 2020, emphasizes making education more holistic and effective by integrating general (academic) and vocational education while ensuring the vertical and horizontal mobility of students and learners between academic and vocational streams.

Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, NEP strives to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society.

