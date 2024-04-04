The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has said that it will release the new syllabus and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 only, and there will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the Academic Year 2024-25 commencing from April 1.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCRT said, “New textbooks aligned with NCF-SE 2023 for Class 3 and 6 are arriving: Class 3 books by April 2024 and Class 6 by mid-May 2024."

The NCERT said, “1.21 crore copies of 2023-2024 editions of textbooks for Classes 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 & 12 have been released across the country. The additional quantity of books for these classes will be made available regularly."

“In respect of Classes 4, 5, 9 and 11, a buffer stock of 27.58 lakh books has also been released. As per the new print order of 1.03 crore copies for these classes are expected to be available by 31 May 2024," the education council said.

“Digital copies of all NCERT textbooks are freely available on the NCERT portal, PM eVidya, DIKSHA, ePathshala portal, and National Digital Library. The digital copies can be downloaded free of cost," the NCERT further added.

Earlier in March, the NCERT informed all heads of Institutions affiliated with CBSE that new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 are currently under development and will soon be released. It also advised the schools to follow these new syllabi and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 in place of textbooks published by the NCERT till the year 2023.

It is important to note that the NCERT is preparing new school textbooks in line with the new national curriculum framework for school education (NCF-SE) 2023 as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“A bridge course for class 6, and concise guidelines for class 3 are being developed by NCERT for facilitating a seamless transition for students to new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE 2023. These resources will be disseminated to all the schools online once they are received from NCERT," the CBSE said earlier week.

Besides, the Board will also organize capacity-building programs for school heads and teachers to orient them with the new teaching-learning perspectives as envisioned in NEP-2020, it added.

“There will be no change in the Curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the academic year 2024-25 commencing from 1st April 2024," the board said.

The board has also advised the schools to follow the NCF- SE recommendations and incorporate methodologies such as Multilingualism, Art-Integrated Education, Experiential Learning, and Pedagogical Plans, wherever feasible.

