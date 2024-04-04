CBSE news: Textbooks for new syllabus for Class 3 and 6 to be available in April, May. Check Details
CBSE news: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has said that it will release the new syllabus and textbooks for classes 3 and 6 only, and there will be no change in the curriculum and textbooks for other classes for the Academic Year 2024-25 commencing from April 1
