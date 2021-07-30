Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday said that the board has created a scheme, in which more than one exam can be conducted.

"On the basis of those numbers, we'll be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in future," the CBSE Exam Controller has said.

Earlier today, the CBSE declared results for the class 12 board examinations. Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference.

It also said that students can use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttp://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx for easier access to their results.

"Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker," said CBSE in a tweet.

Girls have outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent.

As many as "6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.