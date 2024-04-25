The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the principals of all its affiliated schools regarding the availability of Class 11 and Class 12 online courses offered by the NCERT on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform. The CBSE said the registration for the courses is open now, and the enrollment window will close on September 1, 2024.

The NCERT is offering online courses for Class 11 and Class 12 across various subjects through the SWAYAM platform, available in multiple cycles.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 registration window opens on April 27 at jeeadv.ac.in

In the 13th cycle, NCERT is offering 28 online courses for Classes 11 and 12, covering 11 subjects, including Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology.

These courses will be available from April 22 to September 30, 2024.

Also Read | Punjab Board Results 2024: PSEB likely to announce Class 12 results by Apr 30

SWAYAM portal: Here is how to register for the NCERT online courses

Go to the official website of SWAYAM: swayam.gov.in

Register yourself if you are a new user

Verify your account

Access the course by clicking on the course link like NCERT

Enroll in the course for FREE.

You can learn the content and complete all activities.

Take the final assessment and earn certification.

The online courses are designed to support and enrich students' learning experiences in a virtual setting. Additionally, teachers and parents are encouraged to participate in these courses to gain insights into effective teaching methodologies and subject matter.

Also Read | Punjab Board Results 2024: PSEB likely to announce Class 12 results by Apr 30

The SWAYAM platform, launched by the Education Ministry, offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aimed at enhancing learning opportunities for students.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!