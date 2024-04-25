CBSE notifies schools over NCERT online courses for Classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the principals of all its affiliated schools regarding the availability of Class 11 and Class 12 online courses offered by the NCERT on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform. The CBSE said the registration for the courses is open now, and the enrollment window will close on September 1, 2024.