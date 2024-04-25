Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  CBSE notifies schools over NCERT online courses for Classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

CBSE notifies schools over NCERT online courses for Classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The CBSE has informed the principals of all its affiliated schools regarding the availability of Class 11 and Class 12 online courses offered by the NCERT on the SWAYAM platform. Registration for the courses is open now, and the enrollment window will close on September 1, 2024.

These courses will be available from April 22 to September 30, 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the principals of all its affiliated schools regarding the availability of Class 11 and Class 12 online courses offered by the NCERT on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform. The CBSE said the registration for the courses is open now, and the enrollment window will close on September 1, 2024.

The NCERT is offering online courses for Class 11 and Class 12 across various subjects through the SWAYAM platform, available in multiple cycles.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 registration window opens on April 27 at jeeadv.ac.in

In the 13th cycle, NCERT is offering 28 online courses for Classes 11 and 12, covering 11 subjects, including Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology.

These courses will be available from April 22 to September 30, 2024.

Also Read | Punjab Board Results 2024: PSEB likely to announce Class 12 results by Apr 30

SWAYAM portal: Here is how to register for the NCERT online courses

  • Go to the official website of SWAYAM: swayam.gov.in
  • Register yourself if you are a new user
  • Verify your account
  • Access the course by clicking on the course link like NCERT
  • Enroll in the course for FREE.
  • You can learn the content and complete all activities.
  • Take the final assessment and earn certification.
The online courses are designed to support and enrich students' learning experiences in a virtual setting. Additionally, teachers and parents are encouraged to participate in these courses to gain insights into effective teaching methodologies and subject matter.

Also Read | Punjab Board Results 2024: PSEB likely to announce Class 12 results by Apr 30

The SWAYAM platform, launched by the Education Ministry, offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aimed at enhancing learning opportunities for students.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.