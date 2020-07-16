The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the high school curriculum for classes XI and XII for the current academic year (2020-21).

Developed in collaboration with technology major IBM, the curriculum is part of CBSE’s Social Empowerment through Work Education and Action (SEWA) program and will be introduced in around 200 schools, across 13 states, in India including Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

“The IBM AI curriculum is structured around a course framework for students consisting of base strands of knowledge (basics, history, applications), skills (design thinking, computational thinking, data fluency, critical thinking) and values (ethical decision making, bias) in AI," IBM said in a statement.

The curriculum also includes problem-based learning outcomes and assessment methods for teachers, to build foundational skills of AI in students making them not just consumers of AI, but creators as well, IBM said.

To meet CBSE's requirements for grades XI and XII, the curriculum was co-developed with Australia’s Macquarie University and Indian implementation partners – Learning Links Foundation and 1M1B.

“AI will certainly become all-pervasive in our lives in coming years and it is important to inculcate the necessary skills and knowledge right from high school level. The unique proposition of the IBM AI curriculum is that it allows grade XI and XII students from all streams, in addition to computer science, to build the foundation for them to be AI ready," said Manoj Ahuja, chairperson, CBSE.

The IBM AI curriculum, now made available across 200 schools, was initially launched in collaboration with CBSE in September last year with an aim to impart AI skills to 5,000 students studying in grade XI and 1,000 teachers across India.

“The question on the minds of educators and economists alike is how will technology impact jobs moving forward and how can we prepare our students to succeed in an increasingly automated, AI-driven world. The objective of our exciting collaboration with CBSE is to help address some of those challenges by designing one of the most accessible and comprehensive gateways for students to begin their AI journey," said Sandip Patel, general manager, IBM India & South Asia.

