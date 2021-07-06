In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. Under the new scheme, the academic sessions will be divided into two terms. "The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," CBSE said

1) CBSE Board has announced splitting the academic session into two terms for Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2022. First-term exams to be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

2) The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts. "The Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session," Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE said, PTI reported.

3) Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

4) CBSE first term exams

The CBSE Term 1 exam will be conducted at the end of the first term in a flexible schedule between November-December 2021. Dates will be notified subsequently.

Exam pattern: CBSE Term 1 will mostly involve Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The exam will for 90 minutes each and cover only 50 per cent of the entire syllabus.

CBSE result: The responses that will be recorded on OMR sheets will be scanned and uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively evaluated and marks uploaded by the schools on the very same day.

5) CBSE second term exams

The Term 2 or year-end examinations will be based on the rationalised syllabus of the second term i.e., 50 per cent of the entire syllabus. This term exams will be held around March-April 2022 at examination centres fixed by the board.

Exam pattern: Unlike Term 1, Term 2 papers will be of 2 hours and have questions of different formats including case-based, situation-based, open ended-short answer, long answer type.

In case the situation is not conducive to a descriptive examination, a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of Term 2 too.

The announcement by the CBSE comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of board exams this year after much uncertainty. Last year too, exams for some subjects were not held.

