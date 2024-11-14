CBSE rejects ’baseless’ reports suggesting 15% syllabus cut for Classes 10 and 12, plans to conduct open-book exams

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rejected reports suggesting that the syllabus for class 10 and 12 board examinations will be reduced by15%.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 10:49 PM IST
CBSE rejects 'baseless' reports of classes 10, 12 syllabus cuts
CBSE rejects ’baseless’ reports of classes 10, 12 syllabus cuts(Pixabay)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday rejected reports suggesting reduction in the syllabus of Class 10 and 12 by 15 percent for 2025 board exam and plans to conduct open-book exams in select subjects.

The board issued a clarification after some news outlets reported that CBSE has introduced reduction in the syllabus for the 2025 board exams.

The reports claimed that the changes were to be made in order to reduce stress of the students.

Also Read | CBSE conducts surprise inspections in several schools in Delhi and Rajasthan

However, the board said that it has not taken any such policy decision, terming such reports baseless.

“The board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels,” said the board.

CBSE stated that it has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard.

The board further added that information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels.

Earlier this month, CBSE withdrew affiliation of 21 schools and downgraded six schools from senior secondary to secondary level after a surprise inspection at the schools in Rajasthan and Delhi in September during which several lapses were found.

Of the 21 schools whose affiliation has been withdrawn, 16 are in Delhi while five of them are in Rajasthan's coaching hubs -- Kota and Sikar.

Also Read | Delhi AQI today: Air quality worsens; drops to ‘severe’ category

"The practice of dummy or non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth. To address this issue, we are taking a decisive action to combat the proliferation of dummy schools and send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

He said the vital observations of the surprise inspection committees regarding the irregularities observed during the inspections were communicated as a report to the respective schools.

Earlier this year, the CBSE cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsCBSE rejects ’baseless’ reports suggesting 15% syllabus cut for Classes 10 and 12, plans to conduct open-book exams

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.