Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has released sample papers for the Term II Exam 2022. CBSE released the sample question papers for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the papers through the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers are available for all the subjects both for class 10 and class 12. Students who will appear for Term 2 examination can download the sample question papers by following the simple steps

How to download the sample papers:

Students need to visit the website of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for Class 10 and Class 12.

Click on it and a new page will open.

Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper.

Once its opened download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, students can check the results for the Term 1 examinations on the official website cbse.nic.in of the national board. An official statement from the national board had earlier stated that results would be declared in the form of marks scored.

These results would not be the marker of Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category.

The final result of Class 10,12 board examinations would be declared aftre the Term 2 examination.

The CBSE Term 1 examination for class 10,12 had been conducted in an OMR sheet supplied by the board.

