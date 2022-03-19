Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  CBSE releases Class 12 Term 1 results: Here's how to check

CBSE releases Class 12 Term 1 results: Here's how to check

Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.
1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official site of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in or they can directly log in to cbseresults.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday has declared CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official site of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in or they can directly log in to cbseresults.nic.in.

The result can also be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.

Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Here's how to check: 

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th

Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

