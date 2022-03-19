CBSE releases Class 12 Term 1 results: Here's how to check

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official site of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in or they can directly log in to cbseresults.nic.in.
Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday has declared CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official site of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in or they can directly log in to cbseresults.nic.in.
The result can also be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.
