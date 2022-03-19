CBSE releases Class 12 Term 1 results: Here's how to check

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday has declared CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their results on the official site of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in or they can directly log in to cbseresults.nic.in.

The result can also be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.

The result can also be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. The direct link to check result will be available below soon after declaration.

Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Here's how to check:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021

You will be redirected to a login page

Enter the required credentials like roll number

After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th

Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.