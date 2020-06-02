CBSE releases guidelines for conduct of pending class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released notification for the conduct of class 10th (only for northeast district of Delhi) and class 12th (All India) examinations, which are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.

The CBSE date sheet for both class 10 and 12 were already released by CBSE on 18 May. Earlier, the examination board had decided that it will let class 10 and 12 students who travelled to their homes during lockdown to write pending board examinations from their home states or districts, informed HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The development came amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which was imposed by the government on 25 Macrh, 2020 in order to combat novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The pending class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted at 15,000 centres across the country instead of 3,000 centres planned earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced earlier.

Adding to that, CBSE has now released a scheme to conduct the examinations and has pointed out that examinations will be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates. It also added that, "In each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as nodal examination centre for those candidates who shifted from their earlier district."

However, change of centre in the same district will not be allowed. Here are the full guidelines for the conduct of the board examinations:

The education board also mentioned that no examination centre will be permitted inside a containment zone and those whose schools fall into the zone will be allotted a centre outside it.

CBSE also shared a helpline number for the board examinations candidates. In case a student has any query regarding his or her allotment of exam centre, can reach 1800-118-002 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.

