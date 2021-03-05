The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday released a revised date sheet for the 10th and 12th board examination. CBSE will conduct Classes X and XII exams from 4 May to 1 June.

The revised dates comprise several changes including the revised date of examination for Physics, Applied Physics, which is shifted from 13 May, 2021 to 8 June, 2021 for class 12 boards.

For Class 10, Mathematics exam has been shifted from 21 May to 2 June in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.

Click here to check the revised date sheet for Class 12 board examinations.

Click here to check the revised date sheet for Class 10 board examinations.

The board examinations, which are scheduled to begin from 4 May, will end on 7 June for class 10 students and 11 June for class 12 students.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of exam days. The second shift, examinations will be conducted in subjects which are not offered by the students in schools situated abroad, the board said.

CBSE will conduct examinations in 75 subjects in class-X and in 111 subjects in class-XII.

"Sufficient time has been given between the examinations of two main subjects in both classes X & XII. This will reduce the stress of the students and help them in better preparations for the examinations," said CBSE on its official Twitter website.

The board also said that no school staff who has worked in morning shift will be given duty in afternoon shift following safety guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are other important points for CBSE class 10, 12 board examinations:

1. Duration of time for each paper has been indicated M the Date-Sheet.

2.However, the duration of time for each subject/paper as given on the question paper be followed meticulously.

3. Answer books would be distributed to candidates between 10.00 AM-10.15 AM.

4. Candidates would write their particulars on the answer book.

5. Particulars shall be checked a. signed by Assistant Superintendent(s).

6. Question paper will be distributed at 10.15 AM. 7. From 10.15 AM-10.30 AM (15 minutes)

7.Candidates shall read the question paper.

8. Candidates would plan proper strategy to write the answers.

9. At 10.30 AM candidates will start writing the answers.

10.No enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to.

11.For updates, please visit www.cbsenic.in

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

