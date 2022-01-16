The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released subjective sample papers on their website for Term 2 board exams of classes 10 and 12, giving rise to speculations of a change exam pattern.

This comes even as it had earlier stated that there will be no changes in the test pattern for the Term 2 boards.

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams," the CBSE was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular," it added.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April and the date sheet is expected to be announced soon on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

In view of this, students of classes 10 and 12 can download the sample paper by following these easy steps:

Visit the website https://cbseacademic.nic.in/

Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for class 10 and class 12.

Click on it and a new page will open.

Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper.

Once it is opened, download the sample paper.

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).

The Term 2 exams is expected to include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

