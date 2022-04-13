The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term-2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in . Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE board--cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on e-Pareeksha tab and then click on, the 'Admit Card/ Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option

Step 3: Enter your user id, password, and security pin to log in

Step 4: The CBSE term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take the print out.

The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50% reduced syllabus. The CBSE Term 2 paper comprises--objective and subjective questions. The term 2 exams will be held for two hours.

Last week, the CBSE board has released sample papers of Class 10 term 2 papers along with the marking schemes. The sample papers can be accessed on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.