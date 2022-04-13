CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 board exam

CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 board exam1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022: The admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term-2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.
The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022.
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE board--cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on e-Pareeksha tab and then click on, the 'Admit Card/ Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option
Step 3: Enter your user id, password, and security pin to log in
Step 4: The CBSE term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take the print out.
The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50% reduced syllabus. The CBSE Term 2 paper comprises--objective and subjective questions. The term 2 exams will be held for two hours.
Last week, the CBSE board has released sample papers of Class 10 term 2 papers along with the marking schemes. The sample papers can be accessed on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.