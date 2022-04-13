CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 board exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term-2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}