Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 board exam

CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for classes 10, 12 board exam

CBSE Term 2 exam 2022 admit card released
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Livemint

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022: The admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term-2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term-2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha portal, the admit cards can only be downloaded by the schools through cbse.gov.in. Students can also download the CBSE admit cards by using the school affiliation number.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE board--cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on e-Pareeksha tab and then click on, the 'Admit Card/ Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option

Step 3: Enter your user id, password, and security pin to log in

Step 4: The CBSE term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take the print out.

The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50% reduced syllabus. The CBSE Term 2 paper comprises--objective and subjective questions. The term 2 exams will be held for two hours.

Last week, the CBSE board has released sample papers of Class 10 term 2 papers along with the marking schemes. The sample papers can be accessed on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.