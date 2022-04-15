Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates on cbse.gov.in

CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates on cbse.gov.in

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Livemint

CBSE Term 2 exam: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 exams will start on April 26 and will end on May 24, and June 15 for Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term 2 admit card 2022 for private candidates on cbse.gov.in.

Candidates appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can download the admit card by visiting the CBSE's official website.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 exams will start on April 26 and will end on May 24, and June 15 for Class 12.

CBSE Term 2 admit card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the CBSE's official website--cbse.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on admit card for private candidates link
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their names, application number, and previous year's roll number.
  • Enter user id, password, and security pin to log in
  • The CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards will be visible on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

CBSE has already released the Term 2 admit card 2022 for other students on April 13. Last week, the board released sample papers for the Class 10 Term 2 exam on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50% of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The term 2 exams will be held for two hours.

Unlike CBSE Class 10 Term-1 exams that only have multiple-choice questions, term-2 exams will have both objective and subjective questions- case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.