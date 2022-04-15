CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates on cbse.gov.in

CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates on cbse.gov.in1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
CBSE Term 2 exam: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 exams will start on April 26 and will end on May 24, and June 15 for Class 12
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term 2 admit card 2022 for private candidates on cbse.gov.in.
Candidates appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can download the admit card by visiting the CBSE's official website.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 exams will start on April 26 and will end on May 24, and June 15 for Class 12.
CBSE Term 2 admit card 2022: How to download
CBSE has already released the Term 2 admit card 2022 for other students on April 13. Last week, the board released sample papers for the Class 10 Term 2 exam on cbseacademic.nic.in.
The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50% of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The term 2 exams will be held for two hours.
Unlike CBSE Class 10 Term-1 exams that only have multiple-choice questions, term-2 exams will have both objective and subjective questions- case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer, and long answer type questions.