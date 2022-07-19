The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th result 2022 today, July 19. CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th would be declared on the official sites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE result 2022 will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.

