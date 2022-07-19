Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  CBSE Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely today, check at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

CBSE Result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results likely today, check at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022 are likely to be announced today (Photo: HT)
2 min read . 09:40 PM ISTLivemint

  • CBSE Result 2022: The CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th results 2022 are likely to be announced today. Here's how to check on official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th result 2022 today, July 19. CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th would be declared on the official sites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE result 2022 will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.

The CBSE had earlier said that the Class 10th and Class 12th results would be announced in the last week of July.

A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that there would be no delay in the declaration of CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th.

“CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results," he said.

According to the reports, the CBSE might announce the Class 10th and Class 12th result 2022 today. An official confirmation on CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 date and time is, however, awaited.

Once announced, all students can go to the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in -- to check their CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th result 2022.

CBSE CLASS 10TH, 12TH RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 links and click on them

Step 3: Enter your roll number to check CBSE result 2022 and other credentials, if required

Step 4: Submit and your result would be displayed on the screen

The official also said that the CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite the Covid-19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days.

Another official said that students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. “Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result," the official said.

More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad. This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two terms.

