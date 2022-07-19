CBSE Result 2022: The CBSE Class 10th and CBSE Class 12th results 2022 are likely to be announced today. Here's how to check on official websites - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th result 2022 today, July 19. CBSE result 2022 for Class 10th and Class 12th would be declared on the official sites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE result 2022 will also be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in.
The CBSE had earlier said that the Class 10th and Class 12th results would be announced in the last week of July.
Step 2: Look for CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 links and click on them
Step 3: Enter your roll number to check CBSE result 2022 and other credentials, if required
Step 4: Submit and your result would be displayed on the screen
The official also said that the CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite the Covid-19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days.
Another official said that students should not give ear to rumours about the date of declaration of result. “Further, all organisations will align their admission schedule based on the CBSE result," the official said.
More than 34 lakh (Class 10 and 12) students have appeared in classes 10 and 12 this year from India and abroad. This is a special year because CBSE conducted examinations in two terms.