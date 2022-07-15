CBSE result 2022: Here's how marks will be calculated

CBSE Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams in two different terms, and 50% of the syllabus was covered in each term. The final result, that is the Term 2 result will be based on both Term 1 and Term 2. However, what will be the weightage of each of the exams? The CBE Term 1 exam comprised objective questions while the Term-2 exams were subjective. A section of teachers, parents, and academicians are demanding that the final score should be based on the best performance in either Term 1 or term 2 exams. Some have suggested that more weightage should be given to internal assessment. As per the demand, a total of 50% weightage should be given to internal assessments and the remaining 50% should be divided between Term 1 and Term 2.