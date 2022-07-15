CBSE result 2022: Here's how marks will be calculated

Once the CBSE results are announced, candidates can check their scores on cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check Class 10th and 12th results via DigiLocker, Umang app, or SMS
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th and 12th Term 2 results 2022 by July. It is unclear on what date the final announcement will be made, therefore students are advised to keep a close eye on the website. Once the CBSE results are announced, candidates can check their scores on cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check Class 10th and 12th results via DigiLocker, Umang app, or SMS. It is for the first time, that CBSE conducted the board exam in two parts-Term 1 and Term 2 for both Class 10th and 12th. The CBSE board conducted Class 10 Term-1 exams from November 30 till December 11, 2021. It declared the result on March 11, 2022. Whereas the term 2 exams for CBSE were conducted from December 1 to December 22. The board declared CBSE term-1 results on March 19.
On the other hand, CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.
CBSE Class 10th and 12th result: Evaluation criteria
CBSE Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams in two different terms, and 50% of the syllabus was covered in each term. The final result, that is the Term 2 result will be based on both Term 1 and Term 2. However, what will be the weightage of each of the exams? The CBE Term 1 exam comprised objective questions while the Term-2 exams were subjective. A section of teachers, parents, and academicians are demanding that the final score should be based on the best performance in either Term 1 or term 2 exams. Some have suggested that more weightage should be given to internal assessment. As per the demand, a total of 50% weightage should be given to internal assessments and the remaining 50% should be divided between Term 1 and Term 2.
Since a new format has been implemented this season, many CBSE board students are confused regarding the evaluation criteria. The CBSE board had already said that equal weightage will be given to each term. The board also decided not to fail anyone.
CBSE Class 10th and 12th 2022 Result: Minimum pass mark
For CBSE 10 result 2022, students are required to score at least 33% marks to qualify. Students who score below 33% will be declared ‘fail’ in CBSE high school (Class 10) result 2022.
Students who fail to score the minimum marks in CBSE board results can apply for a compartment exam or scrutiny to save their year.
CBSE board exam 2022: Will CBSE fail any student in term 2 exams?
The final CBSE board result in 2022 will consist of term 1 and term 2 scores. The CBSE board did not fail anyone in the term 1 result. Students need to score a minimum of 33% of the total marks to pass the exam.
CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result: List of websites to check the score