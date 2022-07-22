CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 10 results declared, direct link here

Pass percentage not revealed yet The board is yet to reveal the pass percentage for class 10. Meanwhile, students can go to the official website, DigiLocker app or the UMANG app to get their results.

CBSE Class 10th result: Here's how to check via SMS CBSE Class 10th students can check results via SMS. Type CBSE10 (roll no.) (school no.) (centre no.) and send it to 7738299899. When the CBSE board announces the results, the mark sheet will be sent to your respective phone number via text message.

CBSE Class 10th result: How to obtain mark sheet from DigiLocker Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or download the app from Google PlayStore or App Store Step 2: Select 'Central Board of Secondary Education' Step 3: Click on 'CBSE Class 10 result' link available on the page Step 4: Enter your roll number and school code Step 5: Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

CBSE Class 10th result: Websites to check your marks CBSE Class 10th students can check results on: cbse.gov.in
result.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Scorecard details The following details will be mentioned on your marksheet: Candidate's name

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks

Total marks secured and total maximum marks

CBSE Class 12th topper: Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Singh tops this year CBSE Class 12 result topper: Tanya Singh, resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh has topped the exam this year, securing 500/500 marks in class 12.

'I remember myself as an average student...,' Education minister's special message for students Post the announcement of the CBSE Class 12th result, cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a special message for students who are not satisfied with their marks. The education minister on Twitter wrote, "The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. I remember myself as an average student who did not score high on exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work". He added, "To those who are not satisfied with their results, there is a whole world to conquer out there. Work hard, do wonders!".

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Superlative performance by girls is indicator of positive change in society, says Pradhan As girls performed better than boys in the CBSE Class 12 results this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on Twitter that it is an indicator of positive change in society.

Heartening to see govt schools perform better than private schools: Education minister on CBSE Class 12th result After the announcement of the CBSE Class 12th board result, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "It is a matter of great pride that our Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas(98.93%), Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04%), other govt (93.38%) and govt-aided schools (94.81%) have achieved better pass percentage than independent and private schools (92.2%)".

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Previous years' pass percentage The previous years' pass percentage of CBSE Class 10th results are: 2021: 99.04% 2020: 91.46% 2019: 91.10% 2018:86.7% 2017: 93.12% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: How to check Step 1- First, go to the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Step 2- Click on the link "CBSE 10th Result 2022" Step 3- Enter your exam roll number, school code and date of birth. Step 4- Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Where to check After announcing the Class 12 board exam results, the CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 result today at 2 pm. Students can check their results on CBSE's official website--cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, or on DigiLocker or UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12 result: Region-wise percentage Trivandrum: 98.83%

CBSE Class 12 result: Convert CGPA into percentage Consider, that you have X1, X2, X3, X4, and X5 grades in five subjects. CGPA (Y): (X1+X2+X3+X4+X5)/5 Percentage (P) = CGPA (Y) x 9.5

CBSE announced next year's board examination date As the Covid pandemic wanes, the CBSE board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023.

CBSE class 12 term 2 exam result: More than 1.30 lakh students score above 90% A total of 1,34,797 students have scored more than 905 marks while 33,432 students have scored above 95%. Over 67,000 students have been placed in the compartment category.

CBSE Class 10th result today The CBSE board will declare Class 10th result on Friday at 2 pm.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas perform best The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 % students passing the exam followed by schools run by Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 %), government aided (94.81 %), government schools (93.38 %) and private schools (92.20 %).

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Certificates for the board's topper There will be no merit list but the CBSE board will provide the certificate to students who have scored the highest marks in different subjects.

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: Delhi students' performance Overall pass percentage in Delhi: 96.29% Delhi East: 96.29% Delhi West: 96.29%

CBSE Class 12th result: 4.72% under the Compartment category According to the CBSE board, Over 67,000 (4.72%) students have been placed in compartment.

CBSE Class 12th result: Compartment exam 2022 Students who offered six or more subjects and were unable to pass in any one of the first-5 subjects, except for the language, declared pass by replacing the 6th subject from the failed subject, can also sit for the compartment exams.

CBSE Class 12th result: Compartment exam For students who are placed in the Compartment category, they can sit for the exam on August 23, 2022. The CBSE Class 12th compartment exam would be held on the syllabus of Term 2 examination.

CBSE Class 12th board result 2022: Re-evaluation process The CBSE board will provide facilities to students for getting their marks verified. The board will soon issue a notification in this regard.

CBSE Class 12 the result 2022: Merit certificate This year, the CBSE board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard, it is also informed that the CBSE board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Security PIN needed to download mark sheet An extra layer of security has been added to DigiLocker. Students will be required to enter a security PIN to download their mark sheet. The six-digit security PIN will also be needed for downloading the migration certificate. According to the CBSE board, student-wise security PINs have been given to schools. The schools are responsible for passing on the same to individual students. For downloading the PINs, schools will have to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and log in to the account using the credentials. They will then have to click on the Download PIN file option that is available on the left panel of the screen. Once the PIN is downloaded, the schools can share it with individual students in a secure manner. Students will be able to access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section after activation of Digilocker accounts.

CBSE Class 12th result mark sheet: Know the 30-70 formula As per the CBSE board, for theory papers, only 30% weightage has been given to Term 1 papers whereas the remaining 70% comes from term 2 results. For the practical exam, a 50:50 formula has been followed.

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Over 33,000 students score above 95% According to the CBSE, more than 33,000 Class 12th students scored above 95%, while 1.34 lakh got above 90% marks.

CBSE Class 12th pass percentage: 92.71%

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Prayagraj records lowest pass percentage Prayagraj has performed worst in the CBSE Class 12th board exam. The pass percentage of the region stood at 83.71%.

CBSE Class 12th result: How to download mark sheet from DigiLocker Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store (for iOS) Step 2: Click on 'Access DigiLocker' Step 3: Enter your phone number registered with CBSE Step 4: Enter your log-in details Step 5: Acess CBSE mark sheet and certificate

CBSE 12th result: Kerala records highest pass percentage In this year CBSE's class 12 result, Kerala's Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Girls outshine boys CBSE Class 12th 2022 result: The pass percentage of girls stands at 94.54% while boys' is 91.25%.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: How to check your result via IVRS CBSE Class 12th students can check their results through roll number on IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) system. CBSE Class 12 students need to call on a number and respond with the roll number and date of birth when asked to know their scorecard. The IVRS for Delhi: 24300699 Other parts of India: 011 24300699

CBSE class 12th result: Pass percentage of 2022 As per the CBSE board, 92.71% students have passed CBSE 12 board examination 2022

CBSE Class 12th term 2 exam score card: Here's how marks will be divided The CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The Class 12th mark sheet will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Credentials required to download mark sheet Students need to know their board exam roll number and date of birth filled in the certificate to download scorecards.

CBSE Class 12 results. How to check, download marksheets Here's how CBSE Class 12th students can download marksheets: Step 1: Visit the URL -- cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse Step 2: Click on 'Get Started with Account Confirmation' link Step 3: Select Class 12 and enter your school code, roll number and six-digit security PIN Step 4: Click on 'Next' tab and submit your mobile number Step 5: Enter the OTP received on mobile Step 6: Now go to the 'Issued documents section' and download digital mark sheet

CBSE Class 12th result: Minimum passing marks Students need to score at least 33% to pass the Class 12th exam.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Where to check Students can check CBSE Class 12th result at board's official website: cbse.nic.in