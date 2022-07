The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Term 2 exam results for class 10 and 12 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app. A total of 92.71% students have passed the exam this year. The CBSE class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. The final mark sheet of CBSE classes 10 and 12 will include combined marks of Term 1 and Term 2.

CBSE class 12th result 2022: Highlights Total candidates registered for the exam: 14,44,341

Total candidates appeared: 14,35,366

Total candidates passed: 13,30,662

CBSE Class 12th pass percentage: 92.71%

CBSE Class 12 result 2022: Prayagraj records lowest pass percentage Prayagraj has performed worst in the CBSE Class 12th board exam. The pass percentage of the region stood at 83.71%.

CBSE Class 12th result: How to download mark sheet from DigiLocker Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store (for iOS) Step 2: Click on 'Access DigiLocker' Step 3: Enter your phone number registered with CBSE Step 4: Enter your log-in details Step 5: Acess CBSE mark sheet and certificate

CBSE 12th result: Kerala records highest pass percentage In this year CBSE's class 12 result, Kerala's Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Girls outshine boys CBSE Class 12th 2022 result: The pass percentage of girls stands at 94.54% while boys' is 91.25%.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: How to check your result via IVRS CBSE Class 12th students can check their results through roll number on IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) system. CBSE Class 12 students need to call on a number and respond with the roll number and date of birth when asked to know their scorecard. The IVRS for Delhi: 24300699 Other parts of India: 011 24300699

CBSE class 12th result: Pass percentage of 2022 As per the CBSE board, 92.71% students have passed CBSE 12 board examination 2022

CBSE Class 12th term 2 exam score card: Here's how marks will be divided The CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The Class 12th mark sheet will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Websites to check Students can check their Class 12th CBSE result on: cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Credentials required to download mark sheet Students need to know their board exam roll number and date of birth filled in the certificate to download scorecards.

CBSE Class 12 results. How to check, download marksheets Here's how CBSE Class 12th students can download marksheets: Step 1: Visit the URL -- cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse Step 2: Click on 'Get Started with Account Confirmation' link Step 3: Select Class 12 and enter your school code, roll number and six-digit security PIN Step 4: Click on 'Next' tab and submit your mobile number Step 5: Enter the OTP received on mobile Step 6: Now go to the 'Issued documents section' and download digital mark sheet

CBSE Class 12th result: Minimum passing marks Students need to score at least 33% to pass the Class 12th exam.

CBSE Class 12th result 2022: Where to check Students can check CBSE Class 12th result at board's official website: cbse.nic.in

CBSE declares Class 12th result The CBSE board on Friday has declared Class 12 Term 2 exam result