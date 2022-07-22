CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 result declared; Girls outshine boys by 3.29%
CBSE Results 2022: Students can check Class 10th and 12th board exam results on CBSE's official website, or DigiLocker, or via SMS.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Term 2 exam results for class 10 and 12 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app. A total of 92.71% students have passed the exam this year.
The CBSE class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. The final mark sheet of CBSE classes 10 and 12 will include combined marks of Term 1 and Term 2.
Prayagraj has performed worst in the CBSE Class 12th board exam. The pass percentage of the region stood at 83.71%.
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore or App Store (for iOS)
Step 2: Click on 'Access DigiLocker'
Step 3: Enter your phone number registered with CBSE
Step 4: Enter your log-in details
Step 5: Acess CBSE mark sheet and certificate
In this year CBSE's class 12 result, Kerala's Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.
CBSE Class 12th 2022 result: The pass percentage of girls stands at 94.54% while boys' is 91.25%.
CBSE Class 12th students can check their results through roll number on IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System) system.
CBSE Class 12 students need to call on a number and respond with the roll number and date of birth when asked to know their scorecard.
The IVRS for
Delhi: 24300699
Other parts of India: 011 24300699
As per the CBSE board, 92.71% students have passed CBSE 12 board examination 2022
The CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022.
The Class 12th mark sheet will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.
Students can check their Class 12th CBSE result on:
Students need to know their board exam roll number and date of birth filled in the certificate to download scorecards.
Here's how CBSE Class 12th students can download marksheets:
Step 1: Visit the URL -- cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse
Step 2: Click on 'Get Started with Account Confirmation' link
Step 3: Select Class 12 and enter your school code, roll number and six-digit security PIN
Step 4: Click on 'Next' tab and submit your mobile number
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on mobile
Step 6: Now go to the 'Issued documents section' and download digital mark sheet
Students need to score at least 33% to pass the Class 12th exam.
Students can check CBSE Class 12th result at board's official website: cbse.nic.in
