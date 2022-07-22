CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Class 12 result declared; Girls outshine boys by 3.29%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Term 2 exam results for class 10 and 12 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app. A total of 92.71% students have passed the exam this year.

The CBSE class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. The final mark sheet of CBSE classes 10 and 12 will include combined marks of Term 1 and Term 2.